Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Charaideo

Guwahati, May 3: With the continuous effort to curb corruption, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped an Assistant Sub Inspector (UB) of Borhat PS in Assam’s Charaideo district on Friday.

The incident occurred after the ASI, identified as Uttam Saikia, accepted a demanded bribe at his rented house in Habi Gaon, Borhat town, from the complainant for giving relief to him in a case.

Taking to the micro blogging site ‘X’ the vigilance and anti corruption team wrote Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped ASI (UB) Uttam Saikia of Borhat PS, Dist- Charaideo, after he accepted demanded bribe in his rented house at Habi gaon, Borhat town from the complainant for giving relief to him in a case.

