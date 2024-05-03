86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Charaideo

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: ASI caught red handed while accepting bribe in Charaideo
X

REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE

Guwahati, May 3: With the continuous effort to curb corruption, sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption trapped an Assistant Sub Inspector (UB) of Borhat PS in Assam’s Charaideo district on Friday.

The incident occurred after the ASI, identified as Uttam Saikia, accepted a demanded bribe at his rented house in Habi Gaon, Borhat town, from the complainant for giving relief to him in a case.

Taking to the micro blogging site ‘X’ the vigilance and anti corruption team wrote Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped ASI (UB) Uttam Saikia of Borhat PS, Dist- Charaideo, after he accepted demanded bribe in his rented house at Habi gaon, Borhat town from the complainant for giving relief to him in a case.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X