Assam: ASI arrested on bribery charges in Hailakandi

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Oct 3: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on bribery charges of Abdullapur Police Patrol Post, Hailakandi district.
According to reports, the anti corruption cell laid a trap to catch the ASI identified as Hitush Nath following which he was caught red handed after he accepted Rs.10000/- as bribe for settling dispute between two parties.
Further investigation on the matter is underway.
Next Story