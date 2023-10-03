85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: ASI arrested on bribery charges in Hailakandi

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: ASI arrested on bribery charges in Hailakandi
X

Source: 'X'

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Oct 3: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption team on Tuesday arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) on bribery charges of Abdullapur Police Patrol Post, Hailakandi district.

According to reports, the anti corruption cell laid a trap to catch the ASI identified as Hitush Nath following which he was caught red handed after he accepted Rs.10000/- as bribe for settling dispute between two parties.

Further investigation on the matter is underway.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X