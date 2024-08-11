Assam-Arunachal border on high alert as operation launched against ULFA-I

Guwahati, August 11: Security forces have launched a joint operation to neutralise a potential attack by the proscribed United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) along the Assam-Arunachal border.

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh revealed intelligence reports indicating that the banned outfit is preparing for an attack in the region ahead of Independence Day.

DGP Singh, on Saturday, informed about the active movement of militants along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

He stated, “We have inputs that a group of ULFA cadres are stationed at the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border. We are working to neutralise them. Assam Police, Indian Army, CRPF, and Assam Rifles are working jointly in this regard, and an operation is underway.”







Meanwhile, on Sunday, a large team of Assam Police and the Indian Army launched an anti-militancy operation in the Tinkupani Reserve Forest under Jagun Police Station in the Margherita subdivision, a region considered highly sensitive.



According to intelligence inputs sourced by The Assam Tribune through the Assam Police and the Army, a group of seven ULFA-I cadres is planning to enter the forest area and carry out subversive activities at various locations along the border ahead of Independence Day.







Although no untoward incident occurred during the operation, Margherita Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sambhavi Mishra stated that operations against the rebels would continue in sensitive areas even after the Independence Day celebrations, given their history of extortion, kidnapping of businessmen, and other crimes in various areas along the Assam-Arunachal border.



Additionally, tight security measures have been implemented by the Assam Police and the Indian Army in sensitive areas such as the Digboi and Tarani forests along the Assam-Arunachal border under Margherita sub-division.







Meanwhile, sources have also reported that more than 20 armed cadres from ULFA-I and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim – Khango (NSCN-K) have allegedly entered Nagaland from Myanmar and divided themselves into three groups.



To prevent any untoward activity in the lead-up to Independence Day, all Superintendents of Police in the region have reportedly been alerted to remain vigilant.

In Guwahati, security has been heightened at the Guwahati Railway Station to avert any potential threats.

“Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, we have tightened security measures at the Guwahati Railway Station. We are checking railway tracks, trains, luggage, and the entry/exit points of the station. We are on high alert to prevent any untoward situation. We conduct regular patrols on railway tracks, and a dog squad is also active inside the station,” Md AB Khan, Sub-Inspector of the RPF in Guwahati, told a national news agency.

Meanwhile, the proscribed outfit issued a statement on Sunday calling for a boycott of Independence Day.