Assam: Artificial floods in Dhekiajuli triggered by lack of drainage systems

Sonitpur, June 13: Following heavy rains, several areas in Dhekiajuli under Assam’s Sonitpur district were inundated on Thursday morning.

According to a former honorary wildlife warden who received an award from the Assam Government, Saurav Borkakati, the incidence of artificial floods is increasing day by day in Dhekiajuli. Every year, compared to previous years, the incidence of artificial floods increases in the martyred town of Dhekiajuli as well as many other places in Sonitpur.

Sources said that the incessant rainfall for the past two days has led to floods in Ward 5 as well as the Mitham area, owing to which the residents are suffering. Due to a lack of adequate drainage, the water in Ward 5 does not get drained quickly, resulting in floods every time there is heavy rainfall in the area.

Meanwhile, residents complain that Dhekiajuli municipality is not taking measures to build adequate drains.

It may be noted that in the past, the wetlands of the Dhekiajuli region, which is rich in biodiversity, used to act as natural water holders. The excess water was retained by the wetlands, which helped reduce the floods. However, nowadays, many catchment areas have become extinct in Dhekiajuli.

In the wetlands that remain, people dump plastic waste, destroying wetlands and thinking of their own interests, sources said.

Many naturalists and researchers have speculated that one of the causes of artificial floods in several places in the state, including Dhekiajuli, is the destruction of wetlands.