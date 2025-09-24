Assam architects’ body proposes design competition for Zubeen Garg memorial

Guwahati, Sept 24: The Association of Architects Assam (AAA) has mourned the untimely demise of the legendary Assamese singer and icon, Zubeen Garg. It said that his music and artistry touched the hearts of millions, and his passing leaves a void that will be impossible to fill.

In a meeting held today, the AAA expressed its support and cooperation to the Government of Assam in its efforts to create a memorial at his funeral site.

The association stated that the memorial should be a fitting tribute to his legacy, requiring a deep understanding of his craft and artistry. To achieve this, the AAA has proposed to the Government of Assam to constitute an architectural design competition for the memorial.

According to the association, this will enable the selection of a design that truly captures the essence of Zubeen Garg’s legacy and provide a landmark monument for future generations.

The AAA has initiated a representation to the Honourable Chief Minister, requesting consideration of this proposal. “We are hopeful that this initiative will be successfully worked out, resulting in a memorial that will inspire and touch the hearts of Zubeen Garg’s admirers,” stated a release.

Meanwhile, NEDFi also paid tribute to the legendary singer. The CMD of NEDFi, PVSLN Murty along with all staff, joined in a prayer meeting organized on September 19 to pray for the departed soul of the great singer.

The Manipuri Peoples’ Front, Assam on behalf of all Manipuri People of Assam, expressed deepest sorrow and shock at the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg. “Zubeen Garg was not just a singer-he was a cultural icon, a unifying voice, and a source of pride for the people of Assam and the Northeast. His songs and his love for the land and its people will continue to live in our hearts forever,” a press release stated.

On behalf of the Manipuri National Council, Dr Raju Khumujam extended deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of the legendary singer whose untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of millions. “Zubeen Garg was not just a talented artiste, but a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. His melodious voice transcended boundaries and touched the souls of listeners across the world. His contribution to the music industry, particularly in Assam and the wider Northeast, is immeasurable, and his songs will continue to inspire generations to come,” stated a press release.

The Gauhati University Teachers Association also expressed its deepest condolence at the sudden demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

The Delhi Bodo Association has expressed its deepest grief and heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of the legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

“Zubeen was not only the heart-throb of Assam but also a cultural icon who touched countless lives across generations with his soulful voice, versatile talent, and boundless energy. His songs transcended boundaries of language and community, making him an all-time favourite of people everywhere.

“The unprecedented outpouring of grief and the sea of admirers gathering to bid him farewell reflect the immense popularity and the deep love and reverence he inspired, placing him among the most cherished icons of our times,” said Niranjan K Brahma and Dalim Chandra Brahma, general secretary and president of the Delhi Bodo Association, New Delhi.

By Staff Reporter