Assam: APYC General Secretary held over abduction case

Guwahati, Jul 1: In a shocking incident, the general secretary of the Assam Pradesh Youth Congress was apprehended for allegedly abducting a girl.

As per sources, the accused, identified as Samim Sarkar, was apprehended by the Bhangagarh police on Sunday night.

The general secretary has been held on charges of kidnapping a girl under the pretext of love, according to sources.

The incident took place in Dhubri district's Chapar area where the girl was rescued following her family's complaint.

In the past as well, he has been accused of extorting money from people on the pretext of providing jobs.

