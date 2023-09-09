Assam: APS Subhalakhshmi Dutta surrenders before Sivasagar SP Office

Guwahati, Sep 9: In a significant development, Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (border), of Charaideo district finally surrendered herself today at the office of the District Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.

It may be mentioned that Dutta was absconding after a case was registered against her by her housemaid, where she alleged that Dutta tortured her brutally.

Since the incident, Subhalakshmi had been on the run and the police had been searching for her for the past two weeks.