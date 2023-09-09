85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: APS Subhalakhshmi Dutta surrenders before Sivasagar SP Office

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: APS Subhalakhshmi Dutta surrenders before Sivasagar SP Office
Guwahati, Sep 9: In a significant development, Subhalakshmi Dutta, the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police (border), of Charaideo district finally surrendered herself today at the office of the District Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar.

It may be mentioned that Dutta was absconding after a case was registered against her by her housemaid, where she alleged that Dutta tortured her brutally.

Since the incident, Subhalakshmi had been on the run and the police had been searching for her for the past two weeks.

The Assam Tribune


