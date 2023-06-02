Assam: APDCL to hike electricity tariffs again

Guwahati, Jun 2: Residents of Assam will be hit by the price hike again as the Assam Power Distribution Company (APDCL) has decided to hike monthly tariff for electricity consumption in the state.

Reportedly, APDCL is planning to hike the tariff by 30 paise to 70 paise per unit of electricity consumed.

For consumers under subsidised Jeevan Dhara scheme, the hike will be 30 paise per unit, while for other consumers the hike will be 70 paise.

Earlier in January, APDCL hit the people in the New Year as it proposed to increase electricity rates by Re 1 per unit in the state. The proposal was sent to Electricity Regulatory Commission for its decision.