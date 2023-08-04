Assam: APDCL SDE, employees attacked during operation in Dhubri

Guwahati, Aug 4: In a shocking incident, the SDE of Gauripur APDCL, Manjurul Haque, along with two employees, Mofidul Haque and Rafiqul Haque, were brutally attacked by some people during an operation in Dumrdah village, Gauripur of Dhubri district.

The operation was conducted against illegal electric motors run by smuggled electricity connections .

However, the operation took a violent turn as the perpetrators, identified as Ashraf Ali, Majidur Sheikh, Afizur Rahman, Hafizur, Nulu, and others, attacked the APDCL team with sticks, inflicting severe injuries.



The injured SDE and employees were immediately rushed to Gauripur Public Health Center for initial treatment and later transferred to Dhubri Medical College for further medical attention.



Later, an FIR has been registered at the local Gauripur police station, prompting a police team to initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.



In response to this heinous attack, the Assam State Power Workers Union has launched an overnight protest, demanding the arrest of the culprits.

