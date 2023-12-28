Assam: APDCL employee attacked in Karimganj

Karimganj, Dec 28: Afjal Gani, an employee of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) was brutally attacked by a man in Karimganj when the employee had gone to the house of one Raju Ahmed to collect his pending electricity dues that had doubled for non-payment.

As per report, Afjal, a casual employee of APDCL, working as a lineman tried to disconnect the power supply to Raju Ahmed's residence over non-payment of bills as per direction of Authority. During that moment, Raju Ahmed attacked Afjal with a sharp object, injuring the APDCL employee.

Hearing a commotion at Ahmed's house, locals rushed to spot and in and sent the injured APDCL employee to the Karimganj hospital for treatment. Amkar Nath, Assistant manager of Karimganj Subdivision said that he has lodged the FIR in connection with the incident. The accused Raju Ahmed was taken into police custody for questioning.