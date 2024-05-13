Assam: Anti-witch hunting crusader Birubala Rabha passes away

Guwahati, May 13:Renowned anti-witch hunting activist Birubala Rabha, a beacon of courage and resilience, breathed her last following a valiant battle with cancer at the State Cancer Hospital in Guwahati on Monday.

She was 70. Birubala Rabha, who was battling stage 3 cancer, had been under hospital care for several days.



Born in 1954 in Thakurvila village near the Meghalaya border in Assam's Goalpara district, Rabha's early life was marked by adversity. Losing her father at the tender age of six, she was compelled to discontinue her education and assist her mother in managing the household.



Rabha's journey, however, transcended her personal struggles as she emerged as a formidable voice against superstition and social maladies like witch-hunting. Her relentless efforts through 'Mission Birubala' have been instrumental in raising awareness against the pernicious practice of witch-hunting, consequently saving numerous lives.



Expressing his condolences, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "I am deeply distressed to learn about the passing away of Padma Shri Smt Birubala Rabha. Through her untiring efforts to end social evils she illuminated the paths of scores of women with hope and confidence. Rising through a challenging life, she epitomised courage against all odds. Assam will forever remain grateful for her leadership in serving society."



Birubala Rabha's demise marks the end of an era, but her legacy of fearlessness and advocacy for justice will continue to inspire generations to come.

