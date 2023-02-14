Assam: Anti encroachment drive in Sonitpur

Guwahati, Feb 14: A large number of security forces, along with 50 excavators, and about 30 tractors were arranged on Tuesday, in the Char-Chapori areas close to the Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary in Sonitpur, Assam, for eviction.

The Sonitpur District Administration claimed that many government lands in the vicinity have been trespassed upon and are now being used unlawfully.

Notably, the eviction process started from today and will continue till Thursday.

Over 1,900 hectares of land have been encroached upon by 2,500 homes, mosques, and unauthorised schools near the Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary.