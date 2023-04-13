85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Assam: Another govt employee caught red handed while taking bribe

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Another govt employee caught red handed while taking bribe
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, April 13: In yet another successful event The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam on Wednesday arrested a government employee red handed while taking a bribe on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the anti corruption team laid a trap at Samaguri, Nagaon & caught accountant Pulin Saikia red handed near his residence soon after he accepted Rs. 35,000 from the complainant for releasing running Bill.

Further investigation over the matter is underway.


The Assam Tribune


