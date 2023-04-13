Assam: Another govt employee caught red handed while taking bribe

Guwahati, April 13: In yet another successful event The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption of Assam on Wednesday arrested a government employee red handed while taking a bribe on Wednesday.
Reportedly, the anti corruption team laid a trap at Samaguri, Nagaon & caught accountant Pulin Saikia red handed near his residence soon after he accepted Rs. 35,000 from the complainant for releasing running Bill.
Further investigation over the matter is underway.
