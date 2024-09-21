Assam: Another gang-rape rocks Dhing; accused absconding

Raha, Sept 21: One more suspected case of gang rape under Dhing police station has created a flutter among the residents in Nagaon on Friday after a minor girl was abducted and allegedly raped by two bike-borne miscreants.

Locals of the area informed that the incident took place on Thursday night at Lathiamari area when the girl and her younger brother were returning home after dropping their grandmother. The two miscreants chased the victim on a motorcycle and forcibly took her to an isolated place. They gagged her mouth and drove away leaving her younger brother.

The locals came out after hearing her brother’s cry for help and rescued the girl, however, it was too late by the time and the rapists had fled the scene.

One of the local residents who chased the rapists said, “This happened near my home. I came out after hearing screams for help. Other villagers also stepped out and we chased the duo, but they managed to escape. We came to know that they had taken the girl on their motorcycle and raped her.”

The local residents identified the perpetrators and stated “they are locals of this area.”

According to police sources, the minor girl was abducted and raped by two motor-cycle borne miscreants in Dhing on Thursday night. The victim was later rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) where she is currently undergoing treatment.

The duo, as said by locals, has been identified as Fuzail Ahmed and Ishrafil Hussain.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has filed a complaint with Dhing police and a manhunt for the two has been launched, police informed.

Notably, this is the second such incident reported in the area within a span of one month sparking concerns of women’s safety in the district.