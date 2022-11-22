Assam announces new tourism policy

Guwahati, Nov 22: The Assam government on Monday launched a new sustainable tourism policy-2022 in Delhi in consultation with the World Bank aiming to create a strategic roadmap to strengthen tourism support segments and its sub-sectors, officials said.

After conducting an "Assam Tourism Road Show" in the national capital, state's Tourism, Public Health Engineering, Skill Development Employment and Entrepreneurship Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah announced the Tourism Policy-2022 to drive sustainable development in the state.

A panel discussions, visual presentations, cultural dance performances and B2B interactive sessions inviting entrepreneurs and investors to make the state their investment destination were also held at a hotel in Delhi.

The tourism policy was prepared after extensive consultations with the World Bank and at every stage of its preparation, the view of the stakeholders and industry experts has been given due weightage, a statement said.

It said that the new 'Assam Tourism Policy-2022' has been laid out at an opportune time when the state stands at the threshold of new beginnings.

"Our goal with this new policy is to enable the world to view it from the point of view of the attraction. The presence of pristine water, forests, mountains, and rivers provides the state with limitless possibilities in the field of tourism. The new tourism policy reflects the same goal," said Baruah after unveiling the policy.

He said that Assam is sure to enchant the travellers with what it has to offer at every nook and corner.

"For investors, we have also come up with special packages."

Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Tourism Department Maninder Singh addressing the function said that keeping in mind the objective of employing the local youth, the Tourism Department would facilitate on-the-job training to be provided by employers for local employees in hotels and resorts.

These programmes would aim to advance women for management and leadership positions in their companies and encourage employers to provide childcare support and safe transport for female workers, particularly those working at night, he said.

Singh said that particular efforts would be made to train women in male-dominated positions such as guides, cooks, waiters, and drivers, and provide recognition to firms that encourage women in these positions.Three Assam Ministers -- Atul Bora, U.G. Brahma, Sanjoy Kishan, senior Assam and central government officials participated in the Assam Tourism Road show and the subsequent function.