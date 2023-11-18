Assam announces jobs and rewards for medal winners of 37th National Games

Guwahati, Nov 18: The Assam state cabinet has approved the appointment of medal winners from the 37th National Games in accordance with Assam's Integrated Sports Policy.

Gold, silver, and bronze winners will secure Grade III positions in government departments, while medal winners who are already in government service (under the provisions of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam) will receive cash rewards—Rs 50,000 for Gold, Rs 40,000 for Silver, and Rs 30,000 for Bronze.

This aligns with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's commitment to provide timely jobs to Assam's medal-winning athletes, considering their educational qualifications, as announced in September 2022.

The state cabinet has approved the appointments of #37thNationalGames medal winners and cash awards to 42 medal winners who are already in government service (under the provisions of the Integrated Sports Policy of Assam).



