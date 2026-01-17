Assam announces cultural & literary awards, Samar Hazarika, Dhanada Pathak among recipients

Guwahati, Jan 17: The Government of Assam has announced a host of state awards for the years 2025 and 2026, recognising outstanding contributions across music, literature, education, theatre and cinema.

The announcements reaffirm the state’s continued commitment to honouring individuals who have enriched Assam’s cultural and intellectual landscape.

For the year 2026, the Artist Award (Silpi Bota) will be conferred on eminent singer Dhanada Pathak and the late renowned musician Samar Hazarika, the latter being honoured posthumously.

The Silpi Bota is one of the state’s highest recognitions for artistes who have made lasting contributions to Assamese art and culture. The award ceremony is scheduled to be held in February.

In the literary field, noted writer Maneshwar Deuri has been selected for the Krishnakanta Handique Memorial Award for 2025, an honour instituted to commemorate the legacy of the celebrated scholar and literary figure.

The Gopinath Bardoloi National Integrity Award for 2025 will be awarded to renowned educationist Dr. Amolendu Chakravarty, recognising his contributions towards education and national integration.

In the field of theatre, eminent theatre artist Karuna Deka has been chosen for the Natasurya Phani Sharma Award for 2025.

Celebrated filmmaker Arup Manna will receive the Bhabendranath Saikia Award for 2025, while film personality Abani Ranjan Pathak has been selected for the Biju Phukan Award for 2025.

Alongside these major honours, the state government has also announced extensive financial and social support for artistes under various welfare schemes.

A total of 83 artistes have been selected for the regular Silpi Pension for the financial year 2025–26. Additionally, three differently-abled artistes will receive the regular Silpi Pension under the special category.

The government has further approved 170 beneficiaries for the annual Silpi Sanman, along with three differently-abled recipients under the same category.

To support bereaved families of artistes, 26 individuals have been selected for the regular Family Pension, while five families will receive one-time special financial assistance following the demise of artistes.

Officials stated that these recognitions and welfare measures reflect the Assam government’s broader vision to preserve and promote the state’s rich cultural heritage while ensuring dignity and financial security for its artistes and their families.