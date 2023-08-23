Assam: Animal parts seized in Kaliabor; 5 Detained

Guwahati, Aug 23: The Special Task Force, Guwahati during a late night operation on Tuesday detained five accused with huge amount of wild animal parts including rhino horn from their possession, in Assam’ Kaliabor.

Acting on a tip off, the STF Guwahati carried out a raid in Jakhalabandha where they recovered rhino horn and claws, body parts of pangolin, horns and skulls of deer and elephant tusk.

Meanwhile, the detainees have been identified as Wakil Qureshi, Ujjal Bharali, Saiful Islam, Aditya Sarma and Ghaffar Qureshi.

Currently, the police are interrogating the accused to gather more information regarding the matter.