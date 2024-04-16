Assam: Angry locals gherao Mariani MB Vice President during poll campaign

Jorhat, April 16: As the campaigning continues for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, a heated situation took place during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP’s) campaign for Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency candidate Topon Kumar Gogoi on Monday.

According to sources, a group of angry locals gheraoed the Vice President of Mariani Municipal Board, Pradip Das, who was campaigning for BJP candidate Tapan Gogoi in New Sonowal area.

It is alleged that the locals, who gheraoed the Vice President, were deprived of government schemes. Frustrated over the deprivation, the locals gheraoed Pradip Das, chanting ‘Gaurav Gogoi Zindabad’ (the Congress candidate for Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency), barring him from campaigning.

Later, Pradip Das managed to escape from the clutches of the angry people.