Assam: Amit Shah to hold mega poll rally in Lakhimpur

Guwahati, April 9: As the election campaign for the General Elections kicks off, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur and hold a road show in Tinsukia on Tuesday. This was informed by the Home Minister.

Informing about his schedule in Assam, Shah posted, "Tomorrow, I will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'. Eager to meet the state's vibrant people.”

It may be mentioned that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest from 11 out of 14 seats in Assam while its allies, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will be contesting from two seats and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) will be contesting from one seat.

