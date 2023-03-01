Assam: Altercation at Raha toll plaza, 3 persons injured

Raha, March 1 : An altercation took place on Tuesday night at Raha toll plaza, where 3 persons who asked for toll tax receipt were beaten up badly by the employees of the toll gate and received serious injuries.

The injured persons were identified as Farooq Ahmed, Mustafa Ahmed and Raihan Ahmed who were on their way to Hojai from Guwahati.



According to information, the victims after paying the required toll fee asked the toll plaza employees for a receipt which the employees allegedly refused.

Therefore, an altercation ensued later following which the toll plaza staffer dragged out the three persons from the car and beat them up badly.

Meanwhile, Assam DGP GP Singh via a social media post stated that Nagaon police was instructed to take lawful action over the matter.