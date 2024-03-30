Assam: All India Professionals' Congress president Gauravv Somani resigns

Guwahati, Mar 30: In yet another major blow to the Congress party in Assam, Gauravv Somani, president of All India Professionals' Congress, resigned from all the party posts and from the primary membership of the Congress party on Saturday.

The main reason for the resignation is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress.

In a letter to the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Bhupen Borah, Somani wrote, "One of the primary reasons for my decision is the unsatisfactory leadership presently within the Assam Congress, which has regrettably failed to effectively address the pressing issues faced by the people of our state. Despite our collective efforts and dedication, the leadership's inability to formulate and implement strategic solutions to tackle the myriad challenges confronting our constituents has been disheartening. Time and again, the voices and concerns of the people have gone unheard, as the party leadership has struggled to provide meaningful solutions and initiatives that resonate with the aspirations of the masses.”

While posting it on social media, Somani mentioned "After my 24 years of association with the INC - Congress Party, I have today resigned from the primary membership of the party. Joined Congress party in the year 1999 and have been actively associated with the party since last more than two decades."

During this period, Somani served the party in various capacities-

•Secretary - Assam Pradesh Congress committee

• Senior Spokesperson - Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

• State President - All India Professionals' Congress (Assam)

--------------

• Ex Vice Chairman - Hindi Speaking Development Council, Govt of Assam

• Ex. General Secretary, Assam State NSUI

• Ex. General Secretary - Assam state Youth Congress

• Ex. Astt General Secretary ( Elected) - Gauhati commerce college students union ( 1998-99)







