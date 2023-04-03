Assam: AJYCP stages protest against toll fee hike in Raha

Raha, April 3 : The Nagaon district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) staged a three hour sit-in demonstration against toll fee hike at Raha toll plaza today.

The protesters raised slogans urging the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), central government to withdraw the toll fee hike in Assam.



The protesters also opposed the hike in prices of essential medicines and demanded that price hike should be withdrawn.



A memorandum addressed to Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, NHAI, and Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, was also submitted to Raha Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Nath.



Notably, the organisation warned that if their demand was not met soon, they would be forced to take to the streets and stage a massive demonstration against NHAI, central government and the state government.