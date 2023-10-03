Assam: AJYCP staged protest against hike in power tariff at Raha

Raha , Oct 3 : The members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad ( AJYCP ), Raha unit staged a protest against the hike in power tariff at Raha Chariali in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

Holding banners, placards, the protesters charged that the electricity tariff has been hiked without keeping in mind the welfare of the people which will be a burden to the poor.



They raised slogans against the “anti-people policies of the state government” and demanded immediate roll back of the hike.

They also slammed the state power minister Nandita Garlosa for remaining silent spectator in the present scenario and demanded her resignation for failing to control the power tariff hike.