Assam: AJYCP staged protest against delimitation in Hailakandi

Hailakandi, July 6 :Large number of members of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatro Parishad (AJYCP) on Thursday registered half naked protest in Hailakandi town for the dropping of two Assembly constituencies in Barak Valley in the recently published draft delimitation proposal by the Election Commission of India.

They raised slogan against the Assam Government. A huge police team later arrested the half naked protesters.

Kabir Uddin Laskar of AJYCP threatened to intensify the movement against the delimitation and said they will not allow to implement the delimitation without the two constituencies of Barak Valley.

