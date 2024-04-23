Assam: AIUDF releases election manifesto for LS polls

Guwahati, April 23: Ahead of the second and third phases of the general elections, the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) released the manifesto for the people of Assam on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at AIUDF headquarters in Guwahati, AIUDF MLA Hafiz Rafiqul Islam released the election manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections.

The following points have been listed in the party’s manifesto:

Equal rights, the eradication of discrimination, and agricultural policy for farmers will be made

Works to resolve the flood issue and find a permanent solution to the erosion of embankments by recognising it as a national problem

In the field of education, AIUDF will set up a university in Dhubri, Goalpara, Karimganj, and other places where there is not a single university set up by the previous governments

Work will be done for women’s safety

Raise voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)

Will not accept the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Plans to work to solve the problems faced by tea workers

It may be mentioned that AIUDF is contesting from three Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam- Karimganj, Dhubri and Nagaon.