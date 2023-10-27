Assam: AIUDF pledges support to opposition alliance

Guwahati, Oct 27: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party chief Badruddin Ajmal, promised his party's support to the opposition coalition on Friday, even though his party is not a part of the Opposition INDIA bloc.

According to reports, Ajmal stated that a formal letter regarding this matter will be sent very soon.

Despite AIUDF’s constant desire to enter the INDIA bloc, the Congress was adamantly against its inclusion.

Long before the INDIA bloc was established, the Congress party in Assam formed an alliance with eleven other political parties. However, AIUDF was unable to get a spot there.

The president of the Assam Congress, Bhupen Borah, is a fierce opponent of Ajmal and has stated on numerous occasions that the Congress will never again form an alliance with the AIUDF.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also denied the inclusion of AIUDF in the INDIA bloc.