Assam aims for medical college in every district by 2030: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 15: Announcing plans to further strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure and medical education, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said his government aims to set up a medical college in every district by 2030.

Speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several health infrastructure projects in the state on Sunday, Sarma said Assam currently has 15 medical colleges, while 10 more hospitals are under construction at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

“Our aim is to build medical colleges in each district and I believe by 2030 this will become a reality,” Sarma said.

He added that once the new institutions become operational, the number of MBBS seats in Assam will rise significantly. “After the ongoing projects are completed, the number of MBBS seats in the state will increase to around 5,000. At present, there are about 2,000 seats,” he said.

The Chief Minister also announced that a new medical college in Bongaigaon will start functioning from next year. “Today, Assam stands with 12 cancer hospitals, while two more are ready. The dream will be complete after three more are developed,” Sarma said.

“I believe there are no other states with such a large number of government-based cancer hospitals,” he added.

Sarma said the state government has been working to create an extensive network of cancer hospitals in partnership with Tata Trusts.

Recalling developments before the COVID-19 pandemic, he said industrialist Ratan Tata had visited Assam in the presence of Shah, when discussions were held on establishing cancer hospitals across the Northeast.

Assam subsequently signed an MoU with Tata Trusts on a 50:50 funding model, envisioning a network of 17 cancer hospitals equipped with chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgical facilities.

The Chief Minister also announced closing of tender deal for a proton beam therapy machine at the cancer hospital of Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, one of the most advanced technologies used in radiation therapy.

Indian government’s largest radiotherapy equipment, the facility is expected to cost Rs 400–500 crore, and the tender process is nearing completion, he said, adding that the move aims to turn Assam into a major destination for cancer treatment.

Sarma said the expansion of health infrastructure has contributed to a significant decline in maternal and infant mortality rates in the state.

“Patients now have access to free dialysis and free treatment for child patients. We are trying to transform Assam into a model state in the health sector,” he said.

He added that nursing education and paramedical training have expanded significantly in recent years, with the number of nurses and allied health professionals increasing steadily.

Sarma in his speech also referred to the return of Indian medical students from abroad during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, which highlighted the shortage of medical seats in the country.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi subsequently announced a plan to create one lakh MBBS seats nationwide.

“As per Prime Minister Modi’s vision to create one lakh medical seats, Radhakishan Damani ji wanted to contribute a charity to Assam,” he said. The academic building of newly built Pragjyotishpur Medical College has been financed by the Damani family after an MoU signed in 2022.

The newly inaugurated Pragjyotishpur Medical College has 505 beds and 46 ICU beds and has already been recognised by the National Medical Commission.

With the inauguration of the new institution, the number of medical colleges in Guwahati has risen to three, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Pragjyotishpur Medical College, and ESIC Medical College and Hospital, Guwahati.