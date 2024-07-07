Assam: Aie River erosion in Chirang leaves residents in distress

Chirang, Jul 7: As incessant rainfall is wrecking havoc across the state, erosion at the bank of the Aie River in Udalguri village in Chirang district takes on a terrifying form.

Terrible erosion at the banks of the Aie River has left residents to take matters into their own hands to prevent erosion.



Every year, the residents have to face this issue, but the authorities never paid any heed to their concerns.



Leaving the hope of the government, efforts are being made to prevent erosion in the area by installing bamboos near the bank of the river.



The locals have urged the authorities to look into the matter as soon as possible, as many acres of land have been washed away due to the river erosion.

