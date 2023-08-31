Assam: Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service resumes after 5-day halt

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, Aug 31: The Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service in Assam has been restored after a five day break on Thursday.
The decision came after declining of water levels of the Brahmaputra River.
Meanwhile, the Kamalabari Nimati ferry service will be suspended for the day.
The authorities took the decision in order to ensure efficient transportation for commuters.
