Assam

Assam: Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service resumes after 5-day halt

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service resumes after 5-day halt
Guwahati, Aug 31: The Afolamukh-Nimati ferry service in Assam has been restored after a five day break on Thursday.

The decision came after declining of water levels of the Brahmaputra River.

Meanwhile, the Kamalabari Nimati ferry service will be suspended for the day.

The authorities took the decision in order to ensure efficient transportation for commuters.

The Assam Tribune


