Assam: Admission process through Samarth portal to continue till July 31

Guwahati, June 21: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced that the admission process to various undergraduate programmes through the Samarth portal will continue till July 31.

This statement comes as students face significant difficulties with the Samarth portal, the online system introduced by the Assam Government to streamline the admission process in various undergraduate programmes.

Pegu made the remarks amid rising concerns and reports of student harassment due to delays and complications with the portal. The merit list for the undergraduate admission process, which was supposed to be released on June 19, was only made public on June 20, adding to the anxiety and uncertainty among students.

Despite the intended benefits of the Samarth portal, the delays have left many students in limbo, unsure of their admission status.