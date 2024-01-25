Assam: ADGP Surendra Kumar to receive President’s Medal on R-Day

Guwahati, Jan 25: On the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations, the Additional Director General of Assam Police (ADGP) (Vigilance and Anti Corruption), Surendra Kumar, will be conferred with the prestigious President’s Medal for Distinguished Service on January 26.

According to the official list, Surendra Kumar will be among the 102 officials in the country to receive the prestigious award.



Out of 102 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to the police service, 04 to Fire Service and 04 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service.



Meanwhile, as many as 14 individuals from Assam among 667 will receive ‘Medal for Meritorious Service’.



Out of 753 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence & Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.



The following are the individuals from Assam to receive the award:

Jayanta Sarathi Borah, DCP (Traffic) Chidananda Borah, DSP Ashim Kumar Dey, DSP Bolondaw Phonglo, Naik (AB) Parikhit Gondhia, Havilder Clerk Sanjay Kumar Das, UBC Nilkamal Suklabaidya, ABC/413 Junumoni Deka Borah, WPC (UB) Dharmendra Saikia, ASI (UB) Chakradhar Das, Lans Naik (AB) Pranab Bora, ASI (UB) Bijayanta Das, ASI (WO/WT) Rajesh Kumar Ojha, UBC Nilima Das, UBC

The President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resourcefulness and devotion to duty.