Assam activist represents India at UN Forum, calls for justice in indigenous rights

Guwahati, Nov 27: At a time when indigenous rights are at the forefront of global climate discussions, Assam’s human rights activist Pranab Doley represented India at the 14th United Nations Forum on Business and Human Rights in Geneva recently.

He addressed the session on “Advancing the Just Transition During Times of Crises,” co-organised by AIPNEE, UNICEF, Thomson Reuters Foundation, DanChurchAid and others.

Speaking to over 4,000 delegates at the Palais des Nations, Doley drew strength from the presence of indigenous participants.

“I have been part of many struggles of communities to protect their land… and the struggle continues,” he said, noting that many in the hall shared similar experiences.

The session explored how States and businesses can meaningfully contribute to a just energy transition while upholding human rights. Just energy transition is defined as the process of moving to a low-carbon, sustainable economy in a way that is fair and equitable for all people. Doley focussed his speech on how indigenous communities are affected by the energy transition.

What an irony that the home we call ours contains the resources needed for a just system,” he remarked, stressing that these communities already act as guardians of nature.

As indigenous voices often get blurred in the cacophony of complex scientific terminologies and policies, Doley made a fervent appeal for a respectable place for indigenous peoples in the transition.

He cautioned that indigenous peoples remain vulnerable not due to their lack of knowledge, but because of “the lack of courage and integrity of leaders” who fail to protect their rights. He urged governments and businesses to adopt zero tolerance for violations, calling for UNDRIP and all 31 UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to be made binding.

The UN Forum—considered the world’s largest gathering on business and human rights—focused this year on accelerating action amid global crises.

For over a decade, Doley has worked with indigenous and marginalised communities, helping form the Greater Kaziranga Land and Human Rights Protection Committee. He played a key role in halting a solar project in Karbi Anglong and protecting Adivasi farmland and wildlife corridors in Kaziranga. His UN appearance marks a proud moment for the indigenous communities of Northeast India.