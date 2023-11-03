Assam: Active ULFA-I cadre surrenders in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Nov 3: In a recent development, an active cadre of United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) surrendered in Tinsukia district of Assam on Thursday night.

The cadre has been identified as Polash Moran, as per sources.

Moran surrendered in the presence of high-ranking officials of the Tinsukia police at Philobari area.

The surrendered cadre, who joined the militant outfit in 2019, reportedly fled from the ULFA camp.

Palash Moran voluntarily gave up his militant activities and decided to embrace a new life beyond the insurgent group's clutches.

Moran hails from Nalni village in Pengeri area of Tinsukia district.

Earlier, on July 6, 2023, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to ULFA-I to come for talks in the interest of all sections of the people of the state.