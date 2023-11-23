Assam: Active cadre of ULFA-I held after grenade blast in Tinsukia

Guwahati, Nov 23: An active cadre of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom Independent (ULFA-I) was detained following a minor grenade explosion in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The active cadre has been identified as Achyutanand Neog, alias Niloy Asom.



According to reports, Niloy had come up with the plan to carry out the explosion.



It may be mentioned that Niloy and his wife joined the banned outfit in 2022 and his wife is still in the ULFA-I camp.



Meanwhile, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh mentioned on Wednesday via microblogging site 'X' that the blast is an attempt to divert the attention of police from the APSC scam investigation.

