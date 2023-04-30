Assam: ACS officer Mukul Kathar dismissed from duty on assault charges

Guwahati, April 30: Following charges of physically assaulting his wife’s elder sister, ACS officer Mukul Kathar has been dismissed from the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

A notice was issued by IAS Jadhav Saikia, Secretary to the Government of Assa, Personal Department stating, “On his services being withdrawn from Hill Areas Department and in the interest of public service, Shri Mukul Kathar, ACS (DR-95), Secretary, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council is transferref and directed to report to Personnel Department, Government of Assam immediately for further posting.”

The senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar was accused of physically assaulting his wife’s elder sister. In this regard, two FIRs were registered against him, one by his wife Lindali Terangpi and the other by his sister-in-law.

The victim while speaking to the media said that the incident occurred when she was sitting inside a vehicle near a shop when Kathar came to her, opened the door of the vehicle and allegedly beat her while looking for his wife Lindali Terengpi

She also said that the accused threatened her saying she would face difficult circumstances if he fails to find Lindali.

He was further accused of blank firing near his wife’s maternal home following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day.

Meanwhile, Lindali’s elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against ACS officer Mukul Kathar of physical assault on the same the incident occurred.