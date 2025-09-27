Assam achieves record decline in child marriages, earns UN accolade

Guwahati, Sept 27: Assam has reported the steepest decline in child marriages in India, recording 84 per cent drop in cases among girls and 91 per cent drop among boys in the last three years.

The report – titled Tipping Point to Zero: Evidence Towards a Child Marriage Free India, released by Just Rights for Children (JRC) – notes that at the national level, child marriages declined by 69 per cent among girls and 72 per cent among boys.

In terms of decline in child marriages among girls in 5 surveyed states, Assam is followed by Maharashtra and Bihar (70 per cent each), Rajasthan (66 per cent), and Karnataka (55 per cent).

The study attributes Assam’s remarkable progress to the State government’s ‘zero tolerance’ approach, strict legal action, and coordinated efforts with the Central government and civil society organisations.

The report, released during a side event at the UN General Assembly in New York, has been prepared by the Centre for Legal Action and Behaviour Change for Children, an initiative of JRC Partner India Child Protection.

Recognising Assam’s success in curbing child marriage, JRC announced the ‘Champions of Change’ Award for Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The findings reveal that while all respondents identified awareness campaigns as the most effective tool in reducing child marriages, 76 per cent cited prosecution through FIRs and arrests as the second most important factor behind Assam’s sharp decline.

