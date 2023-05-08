Assam: Absconding son of Anand Tanti surrenders in Margherita

Guwahati, May 8: In a major development, the absconding son of accused Anand Tanti has surrendered before police on Monday in Margherita.

Reportedly, the son was absconding since May 3 and is currently under police interrogation.

It is to be mentioned that Anand Tanti is the prime accused in an alleged rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl.

Reportedly, the minor girl went to watch a Bihu programme on April 30, but as it was late, so she stayed at the residence of Anand Tanti.

The next day, Margherita police recovered the body of the minor girl from a septic tank. According to sources, Anand Tanti allegedly raped the minor and later killed her and dumped her in a septic tank.

The Tinsukia police apprehended Anand Tanti after conducting a manhunt that began following the discovery of the victim’s body at Jayanagar area.

While, his wife Ganga Tanti alias ‘Mini’ was arrested for allegedly misleading the police and concealing the evidence.

Anand Tanti, earlier, sustained a bullet injury on his lower limb while trying to escape the police custody. He was sent to Margherita FRU for initial medication. The doctors later referred him to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in Tinsukia town for further medical observation.