Assam: Absconding rapist arrested in Karimganj

Hailakandi, Jul 19: In yet another successful operation, the third accused of abduction, rape and murder of minor school girl in Hailakandi district Jubair Ahmed Talukdar has been arrested on Tuesday night by police from a secret hideout in Duhalia of Karimganj district.

On the basis of secret information on Tuesday night, a police team led by Officer in charge of Algapur police station Mrinal Kanti Das raided some of the hide outs in Duhalia hills under Karimganj district.

A senior police officer informed that they had close eye on the bank transaction of Jubair and found that money was withdrawn from his account on July 8.

It may be mentioned here that two young schoolgirls from Barnee Brees tea estate of Hailakandi district were forcefully taken away by three miscreants to a forest in Mohanpur area last week on the way to school and allegedly raped them.

The girls were later rescued in critical conditions and one of them was rushed to Silchar Medical College and Hospital where she was declared dead.

The victim's father later lodged an FIR at Mohanpur police outpost under Algapur police station of Hailakandi district.

Police later arrested the two boys namely Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya and Ansar Uddin Mazumdar but the third accused Jubair Ahmed Talukdar was absconding and police issued wanted notice.