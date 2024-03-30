Assam: Absconding man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Silchar 

Silchar, Mar 30: In a sensational incident, a man was arrested by Cachar police after he stabbed his wife and fled from the spot.

SP Numal Mahatta informed on Saturday that the incident took place following domestic chaos and the man, identified as Afjalur Rahman, had murdered his wife aged around 45 years.

The incident took place at Nagatilla area on the outskirts of Silchar and the person was arrested from Silchar railway station at around 2 a.m. on Friday, the SP said. The accused aged around 52 years has been arrested on charges of murder under Section 302 of the IPC.

It is learnt that the accused is an employee at the Silchar Polytechnic. The victim, despite being rushed to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) succumbed to her injuries. They have two minor children, police said.