Assam: Abrupt shutdown of weekly market sparks confusion in Biswanath

Biswanath, Jan 21: In a surprising turn of events, people in Biswanath have witnessed the sudden closure of the vegetable market in Biswanath’s daily market, which has sparked a confused situation among the buyers.

It may be mentioned that the weekly market, which takes place every Sunday, has been closed due to some unknown reasons.

As per sources, vegetable vendors who came to the market today have been forced to take back their produce.

The reason for the sudden closure of the market has not been known yet, but some people suspect that Congress’ party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is scheduled to take place in the Biswanath district, might have led to the closure of the weekly market.

On the other hand, few people suspected that the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya may have led to its closure.

All in all, the general public is confused and suffering due to a huge shortage of vegetables in Biswanath.