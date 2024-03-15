Assam: Abdul Khaleque quits Congress citing flaws in party leadership

Guwahati, Mar 15: Citing the flaws in the party leaders of the Assam unit, sitting MP of Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency Abdul Khaleque tendered his resignation from the Congress party on Friday.

In his resignation letter, Khaleque said, “Off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party’s state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam.”

He further expressed his gratitude to senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her “leadership and constant support.”

It may be mentioned that Abdul Khaleque had served twice as a member of the Legislative Assembly and once as a member of the Lok Sabha.