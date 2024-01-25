Assam: AASU observes 26 hour hunger strike in Barpeta

Barpeta, Jan 25: Ahead of the Republic Day celebration, Barpeta experienced a significant moment when multiple regional organisations, led by AASU (All Assam Students’ Union), staged a 26-hour hunger strike on Thursday. The hunger strike received backing from local dignitaries in Barpeta, intensifying the shared plea for improved railway and national highway connectivity in the town. This collective effort not only made a powerful statement but also underscored the community’s urgent need for enhanced transportation infrastructure.

At the core of this demonstration is the persistent challenge of Barpeta's absence of railway and national highway connectivity. Residents and leaders assert that this deficiency not only impedes the town's progress but also has detrimental effects on the financial and economic prosperity of its inhabitants. The collective plea emphasises the crucial need for improved transportation infrastructure to spur development, enhance accessibility, and uplift the overall socio-economic landscape of Barpeta.

The hunger strike, which began at 7 a.m. today in Barpeta, serves as a powerful symbol of the community's resilience and unwavering determination to attain crucial infrastructural improvements. Scheduled to conclude at 9 a.m. on January 26th, aligning with Republic Day celebrations, this symbolic act embodies the town's collective hope for positive change.

Through this demonstration, Barpeta aims to amplify its voice, urging authorities to address the longstanding issue and provide the essential connectivity that the town urgently needs.