Assam: AAP rejects rumours of withdrawing candidates, affirms nomination of three candidates

Guwahati, Feb 22: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put to rest rumours of withdrawing candidates in Assam, affirming its commitment to contesting three Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming elections. Earlier reports had suggested a reduction in the candidate count to one, but the party clarified the misinformation.

Manoj Dhanohar is set to represent the AAP from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati, and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur. AAP's North East In-Charge, Rajesh Sharma, dismissed the circulating claims of candidate withdrawals as baseless and fake news. Sharma emphasised that the party stands firm on its initial announcement, intending to field three candidates in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.











