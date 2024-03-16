86 years of service to the nation
By The Assam Tribune
Assam: AAP leaders quit party ahead of LS polls
Guwahati, Mar 16: In a significant development, vice president and state spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam resigned from the party on Friday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

AAP Assam vice president, Jitul Deka, and state spokesperson Susanta Kumar Nath resigned from the primary membership of the party citing dissatisfaction with the national and state party leadership.

After handing over the resignation, the former AAP leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

