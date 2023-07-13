85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

Assam: 85-year-old man swept away in Brahmaputra River

By The Assam Tribune
Assam: 85-year-old man swept away in Brahmaputra River
X

Representational Image 

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, Jul 13: In a tragic incident an 85-year-old man lost his life after being carried away by powerful currents while bathing in the River Brahmaputra on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bhogeswar Bora who was a resident of Gayan village in Assam's Majuli.

Reportedly, Bora went for his daily bath in the river but unfortunately was swept away by the strong currents.

Locals, later, found his lifeless body a few meters away on the river banks.

Meanwhile, police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
Assam: 85-year-old man swept away in Brahmaputra River

Guwahati, Jul 13: In a tragic incident an 85-year-old man lost his life after being carried away by powerful currents while bathing in the River Brahmaputra on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bhogeswar Bora who was a resident of Gayan village in Assam's Majuli.

Reportedly, Bora went for his daily bath in the river but unfortunately was swept away by the strong currents.

Locals, later, found his lifeless body a few meters away on the river banks.

Meanwhile, police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X