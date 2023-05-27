Assam: 8 residences gutted by massive inferno in Silchar

Guwahati, May 27: In a tragic incident, a massive inferno broke out in Silchar town of Assam on Friday which gutted down at least eight residences.

Reportedly, the fire broke out at a residence of one Dayanand Singh due to a short circuit. The inferno later spread out to seven other houses adjacent to it.

An incident of cylinder blast was also reported, however, there were no casualties. Meanwhile, items worth over lakhs were reduced to ashes.

Following the incident, three fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames with the help of the locals.

Sources at the District Disaster Management Authority DDMA informed that fire fighters rushed to the spot around 530pm and the fire was brought under control after nearly two hours. DDMA sources further informed that a response team will analyse the incident on Saturday.

Meanwhile, victims of the fire incident alleged that after the brisk storm when they attempted to switch on the lights, there were some disturbances following which the fire broke out. Despite registering complaint with the APDCL, there was no response, alleged the locals. On the other hand, APDCL authorities claimed that soon after the matter was reported, senior officials acted steadfastly and cut the lines to avert any disaster.