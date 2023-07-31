Assam: 8 nabbed in operation against illegal Rohingya immigrants

Guwahati, July 31: In a massive operation launched in connection with the influx of Rohingya infiltrators, the Special Task Force of the Assam Police arrested eight people who were involved in illegal business of bringing Rohingya Muslims into the Indian Territory.

In a statement issued by the police it has stated that the persons arrested allegedly used fake IDs and other travelling documents for showing the illegal Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi nationals as Indian Citizen.

Citing it as a major threat to national security, the police stated, “The modus operandi of the touts, involved into the business of bringing such Rohingiya Muslims into India from Bangladesh are for ulterior motives, having the propensity to cause internal disturbance, thereby threatening the unity, integrity and sovereignty. They also facilitate the illegal Rohingya immigrants to board Delhi bound trains from Kumarghat Railway Station (Tripura). These touts escorted Rohingyas to board Kolkata, Delhi, Hydeabad and Bangalore bound trains from Dharmanagar, Kumarghat (Tripura) and Badarpur (Assam) by using fake ID as well as processing fake documents.”

An all-out operation was conducted by the STF, Assam as per the direction of Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma against the linkman/touts by deputing five police teams, headed by ASP/Dy.SP level Officers to various bordering districts of Tripura.

The arrested people were identified as Uttam Pal of Dalugaon, Unakoti,Tripura; Kajal Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura; Sagar Sarkar of Kamalghat, West Tripura, Pervez Hussain alias Abdul Hussain from Sepahijela District,Tripura; Md. Shaahadat alias Sahadat SK of Chandpur, who is a Bangladeshi national; Shib Sankar Ghosh alias Boto, Belonia, South Tripura; Kartik Nama of Belonia,South Tripura; Bijoy Barua, Bangladeshi Tout from Chittagang, Bangladesh.

The police further informed that the operations will be intensified in other parts of the country against the illegal network of touts who are involved in anti-India activities.

Earlier, during an SP conference at Bongaigaon, Assam CM Sarma claimed that there is a network of brokers who bring the Rohingyas into Tripura, from there to Karimganj in Assam and then the rest of the country. He further asked the police to step up vigilance in the border areas to stop infiltration.