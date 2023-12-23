Assam: 8 BDOs suspended for unauthorised withdrawal of fund

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Assam Government on Friday suspended at least eight Block Development Officers (BDOs) of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department for alleged unauthorized withdrawal of funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA).

It is alleged the withdrawal of funds, sanctioned against the remuneration of contractual staff under MGNREGA, was made without obtaining due financial sanction from the concerned authorities by the accused officers.

“The unauthorized withdrawal of Government fund is a gross violation and insubordination to the authority which amounts to violation of Rule 3 of the Assam Civil Services (Conduct) Rules 1965,” an official notification reads.

The suspended officers have been identified as Rashmi Rekha Mahanta (Biswanath), Arun Kumar Das (Chaiduar block, Biswanath), Dwipen Kumar Bora (Jorhat East block), Barnali Phukan (Kakopathar block, Tinsukia), Gautam Kumar Sarmah (Sakomatha block, Biswanath), Palak Kumar Sarmah (Sootea block, Biswanath), Abhinash Taye (Silchar block, Cachar) and Hemakanta Borah (Gabhoru block, Sonitpur).