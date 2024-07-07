Assam: 8 arrested for lynching Meghalaya youth to death inside rehab centre

Goalpara, July 7: At least eight individuals were arrested on Sunday for allegedly lynching a youth from Meghalaya to death inside a rehab centre in Assam’s Goalpara.

According to initial information, three drug-addicted youths were detained by Krishnai Police in possession of drugs on July 2. Subsequently, the three youths were placed at a rehab centre, New Life Foundation, in Goalpara. The three youth were identified as Noor Salim Ahmed, Rakesh Das, and Niksamseng Marak.

Later, on the night of July 3, Niksamseng Marak was found dead inside a bathroom at the rehab centre. Initially, it seemed to be a suicide case. However, the footage captured on CCTV cameras revealed that the staff and inmates of the de-addiction centre beat the Meghalaya youth to death with rods.

Meanwhile, police launched an investigation into the matter and arrested eight individuals in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, several organisations and parties in Meghalaya, including the Garo National Council, demanded proper punishment for the killers.